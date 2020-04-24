|
|
ATHENS - Marcia Jane Walker, of Athens, who was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Feb. 2, 1942 to William Parker Walker and Evalyn Russell Walker, died April 18, 2020 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home. She was a 1959 graduate of Athens High School, the 100th graduating class. She retired from the State of Ohio as a living history interpreter with the Ohio Village at the Ohio Historical Center, in Columbus, Ohio. Prior to moving to Athens, she lived in Johnstown, Ohio where she attended the Johnstown United Methodist Church.
Besides her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by a brother Brian Russell Walker. She is survived by two brothers, William R. Walker (Debbie) of Athens and Brent D.Walker (Lisa) of Worthington, Ohio, and five nieces, Erin Deskins, of Urbana, Ohio, Alison Walker Stromdahl, of Seattle, Washington, Devon Bolte, of Newark, Ohio, Whitney Garrett, of Pickerington, Ohio and Courtney Boulware, of Lewis Center, Ohio and two nephews,Tristan Walker, of Cincinnati, Ohio and Colin Walker, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Marcia lived the last five years of her life at Hickory Creek Nursing Home where she received the comfort, care, support and love of it's entire staff. In this difficult time when family visitation access is restricted in nursing home facilities due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Hickory Creek Nursing Home, while protecting the health and safety of their residents and staff, provided Marcia with family contact during her final days and at the time of her passing. For this safe and caring access, the family is grateful.
Arrangements are by Hughes-Moguin Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held May 1 at Clark's Chapel Church Cemetery officiated by Pastor Phil Foster. A note of condolence may be shared at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 25, 2020