Margaret Jackson
THE PLAINS - Margaret A. Jackson, 75, of The Plains, OH, passed away Nov. 1, 2020 at Hickory Creek of Athens, The Plains, OH.
Margaret was born June 23, 1945 in Akron, Ohio to James L. and Thelma Taylor. She graduated from New Marshfield High School.
Surviving are her daughters, Angie (Scott) Weston of The Plains, and Sondra (David) Harris of Glouster; son, John Michael Jackson of Athens; grandchildren, J.R. (Tymber) West, Tawni Jackson, Jessica (Brock) Thompson, Johnny (Stevie) Young, Tasha Van Dyke, Megan Bolin, Brandon Bolin, and Brianna O'Leary; great-grandchildren, Gus, Mason, Jackson, and Michael; brother, Clarence (Helen) Taylor of Florida; sisters, Ida Wachenschwanz of Millfield, Eileen Todd of Lancaster, and Marie (Kenny) Keirns of Knoxville, TN; and many other beloved family.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Jackson; daughter Melissa Starkey (Jackson); brothers, James Richard Taylor, and Ray Gerald Taylor; and sister Ruth Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Warren-Brown-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Rev. William Hunter officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, OH.
Calling hours will be observed Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
Letter of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
