GLOUSTER - Margaret M. Kochis, 96, of Glouster, passed away Wednesday April 24, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Aug. 15, 1922 in Millfield to the late Steve and Julia Diamond Toth. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel. She attended Bliss College in Dayton and then worked as a secretary for a general during WWII. She then ran and operated the Kochis Dairy Farm in Millfield. Margaret devoted her life to her family, and she enjoyed canning and cooking.

She is survived by two sons, Steve (Carol) Kochis of Millfield and Chuck (Anita) Kochis of Athens; seven daughters, Margaret (Butch) Patton of Millfield, Mary (David) Christman of Glouster, Judy (Donnie) Smith of Nelsonville, Chris (Craig) Gabriel of Shade, Rita Owen of Glouster, Diane (Scott) Vieson of Copley, Ohio, and Janet (Randy) Lackey of Marion; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Steve Kochis; one daughter, Kathy Dickens; three sisters, Julia Hines, Mary Kottyan and Elizabeth Kochis; and two brothers, Steve and Joe Toth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel with Father Donald Horak officiating. Interment will be in the Queen of Heaven cemetery in Trimble. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St, Athens, OH., 45701. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary