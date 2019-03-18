ATHENS - Helen "Marie" Clapp, 73, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, Md. She was the wife of Alan R. Clapp, her husband of 51 years.

Born Oct. 7, 1945, in Athens, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Blaine and Clarys Saylor Hunter. Marie was raised in Athens by her coal miner father and by her mother, a local telephone operator.

She was an avid member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Urbana, serving on numerous committees, as well as the Urbana Lions Club.

A big NASCAR fan, Marie also enjoyed being outdoors by gardening and spending time at the beach - especially at their home in Naples, Fla. She also loved attending activities with her children.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Bryan Clapp, and wife, Jo, of California, Md., and Diana Clapp and fiance,' Roy Ball, of Portland, Ore.; a grandson, Sebastian Lothamer of Baltimore; two sisters, Dixie West and Linda Kline, and husband, Jerry, all of Athens; sisters-in-law, Judith Thomas and husband, Mark, of Charlotte, N.C., and Jeanne Hanes and husband, Larry, of Phoenix, Ariz.

She was preceded in death by two beloved aunts, Mildred Hess, and husband, Rodgers, and Helen Swaim.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Stauffer Funereal Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a celebration of Marie's life journey will begin at 3. Rev. Sandi Phillips will officiate. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Team Marie for an Alzheimers Cure Inc., 424 W. Patrick St, Frederick, MD 21701.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.