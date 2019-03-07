ALBANY - Marilyn Neutzling Howery, 76, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic.

She was born July 19, 1942, in Cleveland.

Marilyn was a wonderful Christian woman and longtime member and piano player of the New Marshfield Church of Christ. After attending beauty school in New York City in 1960, she worked as a beautician at Steppes in Athens. Once becoming a mother, she decided to stay at home and become a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's businesses.

Above all, Marilyn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother that never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events, plays or band concerts. She enjoyed life to the fullest and never met a stranger, always playing pranks on people to get a good laugh.

Marilyn survived by a daughter, Roni Dea Howery; a son, Deron (Shelley) Howery; two grandchildren raised in the home, Amanda (Dennis) Graham and Anthony Howery (Tiffany Smathers); additional grandchildren, Hannah, and Dani Leigh Howery; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Caylynn Jackson, Carter Dorton, Olivia Howery and Gracelynn Graham, all of Albany; brothers, Billy Ray (Debbie) Riley of South Carolina, Art (Francie) Riley, Danny (Pat) Riley, Leo (Shelby) Riley; and sisters, Linda Hina (Bill Dingey) of Zanesville, and Sandy (Ken) Cook of Kentucky; several nieces and nephews and so many friends that she cared deeply about, including longtime friend, Mary Russ.

Besides her parents, Paul and Hazel Neutzling, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Rodney Howery; a brother, Jerry Riley; and her biological parents, Art and Opal Riley.

Services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastors Willard Love and Buford Brown officiating. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A dinner will immediately follow the burial services at the New Marshfield Church of Christ.

