1/
Marilyn Turner
LOGAN - Marilyn M. Turner, 82, of Logan, OH, passed away Oct. 19, 2020 at Embassy - Logan Care and Rehab, Logan, OH.
Marilyn was born Aug. 10, 1938 in New Plymouth, OH to Carl O. Turner and Evelyn M. (Schmidt) Turner.
She was a graduate of McArthur High School, Class of 1956; worked for Accounting Management Company, Akron; a former trustee and secretary of the New Plymouth Cemetery Association; member of the New Plymouth United Methodist Church; and was a member of the former New Plymouth Grange #1856, where she had been a former State Grange Princess.
Surviving are brother-in-law, Verrill Barnes; aunt and uncle, Nella and Edwin Morgan; lots of cousins, including, Frankie and Randy Hardman, Nina and John Weaver, Faye and Wendell Vermillion, Harry and Harriet Kropff, Carl and Dolores Kropff, and Karen and Bill McNichols; and good friend, Mercy Mauk.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, George Turner; sister, Theresa Barnes; and many aunts and uncles.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at The New Plymouth Cemetery, New Plymouth, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
