Marina Helena Loudermilk, 55, passed away Feb. 27, 2019.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Henry S. and Irene G. Loudermilk; maternal grandparents, Franz and Helen Heinrich.

Marina is survived by parents, Marvin E. and Frieda Loudermilk; sisters, Jeanne (Andre) Szabo and Patsy (Mario) Andrade; nieces, Vanessa (Eddie) Perret and Ricca (Jay) Kennedy; nephew, Jacob Szabo; great-niece, Hope Perret.

Born in Georgia, Marina lived in several states and Germany. Marina graduated with honors from high school and college. She was well traveled and adored the arts. Marina was an accomplished musician and toured with a symphony orchestra in Europe.

Her extended family stretches from Europe to both coasts of the US. For most of her adult life she served the DD community and was a staunch advocate for their rights.

Gathering will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, with Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marina's memory to the .

Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019