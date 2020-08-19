1/
Marjorie "Susie" Phillips
1941 - 2020
NELSONVILLE - Marjorie Marie "Susie" Phillips, 78, of Nelsonville, OH, entered the Heavenly Kingdom Aug. 18, 2020, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side, at her home
Susie was born Nov. 27,1941 in Millfield, OH to Robert and Marjorie Bullock Bentley. She was a 1960 graduate of Buchtel-York High School, a member of The Risen Redeemer Church in Nelsonville; became an ordained minister in 2005
Surviving are; son and daughter-in-law, John (Vickie) Huddy of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Jami Huddy (Chris) Snyder of Haydenville and Michael Huddy of Nelsonville; great-grandson, Ryder Huddy-Dawley who was her pride and joy; brother, Tom (Annette) Bentley of Nelsonville; sisters, Sandy (Tom) Taggart of Buchtel, Christy Conkey of Pickerington; brother-in-law, Kevin Moore of Glouster; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Kenny and Carol Phillips of Newark; and many nieces and nephews.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Phillips who passed away in 2010; sister, Jody Bentley Whitlatch Moore; brother, Storm Bentley.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Risen Redeemer Church with Pastor John Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemetery in Buchtel, OH.
Calling hours will be observed Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 11-1 p.m. at the church.
The family requests that masks be worn. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice and staff, Larissa, Danielle, Sheila, and Janet for their wonderful care. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Risen Redeemer Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Risen Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
