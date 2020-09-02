1/
Marjorie Tabler
1927 - 2020
JOY, OH - Marjorie Alice Kennedy Tabler, 93, formerly of Joy (Morgan County) died early Tuesday morning. Sept. 1, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Aug. 11, 1927 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Romanus Kennedy and Irma Mayle Kennedy.
She was a member of the Lathrop Mission Church in Amesville. She loved attending church, cooking for her family, gardening, planting flowers and travel.
Marjorie is survived by two sons, Randy (Nancy) Tabler of Athens and Jamie (Donna) Tabler of Cutler; a sister, Maxine Driggs of Stewart; a brother, Glen (Sherry) Kennedy of Columbus; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren (and two new ones on the way); also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. Tabler; a daughter, Goldie J. Pires; a son, Raymond L. Tabler; an infant son, Gabriel Tabler; three brothers, Gillian Kennedy, Tom Kennedy and Russel "Bush" Kennedy; a sister, Glenna "Sis" Kennedy; and three grandsons, Patrick W. Pires, Jr., John R. Tabler and Brent A. Tabler.
Friends may call Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Graveside service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bern Township. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face coving and observe social distancing at the service.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
SEP
4
Graveside service
Mt. Hermon Cemetery
