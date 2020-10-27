VINTON - Mark David Alicke, 65, died from an accident on Oct. 23, 2020, at his home in Vinton, OH.
Born March 20, 1955 in New York City, Mark was the son of Harriet (Gatter) Alicke and Harold Alicke. He attended the University of Miami but returned home to finish his degree at Montclair State University so that he could also help out the family by doing the short-order cooking in his father's restaurant. After completing a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and postdoctoral work at Northwestern University, Mark spent most of his distinguished, award-winning career at Ohio University as part of the thriving social psychology program in the Department of Psychology.
His many friends will deeply miss this erudite yet modest man, whose take on life was so penetrating and so full of down-to-earth humor, kindness, and grace. To nail a point he could easily quote Immanuel Kant, Charles Dickens, or Muhammad Ali, to the enlightenment and joy of those around him. He appreciated all the finer things in life, whether it was a thick slice of French toast slowly bronzed from his own skillet, a riff from Miles Davis's trumpet, or UNC basketball. Mark had an extraordinary physical presence to him that worked well with his qualities of mind and big heartedness. He was one of a kind, a rare human being, a true breaker of the mold.
The day before Mark died, he planned on voting together with his wife, Susan Tice-Alicke, and his son Alexei, who at nineteen would be voting for the first time. This represented a triumph of the collective human spirit, as Alexei was born with medical challenges that would not have predicted this day. But through Mark's devotion as a father, and Susan's as a mother, together with other family members and with literally hundreds of people in the Athens community, this opportunity to vote was to happen. Mark was a happy, proud, and grateful father and husband.
Mark is also survived by his mother, Harriet Alicke and his brother, Michael; wife, Laurie; sisters-in-law, Sherri (Brian) Easterling and Stacey Figuly; and nieces, Jillian, Lindsey Alicke, Sidney Figuly. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Alicke.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that donations be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or Autism Speaks.
Due to COVID-19, we will be delaying memorial services until they can be performed safely.
