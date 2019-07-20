Home

ATHENS - Mark L. Douglas, 77, of Athens, passed away peacefully Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
Born Feb. 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Pearl and Helen Smith Douglas.
Mark was a graduate of Shade High School where he played on the basketball team. He went on to open his own painting business, Douglas Painting, and would also retire from the Athens City Fire Department after over 30 years of service. He loved to golf, hunt, fish and listen to bluegrass music, and loved his dear dog and companion, Beau.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Brenda) Douglas of Union, Missouri, Michele (Lloyd) Merrick of Stewart, Lisa (Greg) King of Stewart, Barry (Karen) Douglas of Athens, Kristen (Mike) Sayre of Athens, and Jason Douglas of Athens; 20 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Judith; grandchild, Cierra Douglas; and sisters, Beverly Whan and Linda Skidmore.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call upon the family on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You may sign the online guestbook, leave the family a message of sympathy, or watch a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 21, 2019
