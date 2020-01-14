|
|
NELSONVILLE - Mark Andrew Echstenkamper, 55, of Wellington, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born Dec. 28, 1964 in Nelsonville to Carol (Steffy) Echstenkamper of Glouster, Ohio and the late Thomas Echstenkamper.
Surviving are his wife, Carrie (Crapo) of 33 1/2 years; Courtney Echstenkamper, Nathan Echstenkamper, Jennifer (Dylan) Cochran and Samual Echstenkamper; granddaughter Everly Cochran; sister, Kathy (Ed) Tarantelli; brothers, Michael (Kim) Echstenkamper and Karl (April) Echstenkamper; and father and mother-in-law, Carl and Ginny Crapo.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Thomas.
Even though Mark had a lifelong love of athletics, Mark always put his faith, family, and friends at the forefront in his life. His strong character, faith and dedication was never more present than during his battle with cancer. His motivation and sharing will be remembered by so many of us. Mark taught at Independence High School since 1991. Throughout his tenure he taught advanced math, coached at various levels of football, baseball, golf, softball, basketball and track. He was known as an amazing teacher, coach, mentor and friend.
Two Celebration of Life services will be held in his honor. A reception will follow each service.
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Independence High School, 6001 Archwood Rd., Independence, OH 44131
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Land, Albany, OH 45710
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation, PO Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 - glioblastomafoundation.org
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 15, 2020