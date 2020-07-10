Mark Johnson

MASON - Mark A. Johnson, 59, of Mason, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 5, 1960 in Pt. Pleasant, WV, son of Betty Hysell Johnson and the late James E. Johnson. He was a 1978 graduate of Wahama High School, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Carpenters Union 1159 out of Pt. Pleasant. Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Including his mother, Betty, Mark is survived by a son, Coy (Stacy); daughter, Melissa (Michael); four grandchildren, A.J., Baylee, Cason and William; brother, Bob; three sisters, Carol, Barb and Kay and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James.
At Mark's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
