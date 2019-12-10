|
GLOUSTER - Mark A. Smith, 58, of Glouster, passed away after a long struggle with cancer on Sunday Dec. 8, 2019 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
He was born Feb. 13, 1961 in Nelsonville. During high school he worked at the Glouster Key Market as a meat cutter and in the summers, he built canopies in Texas. He was a 1979 graduate of Trimble Local High School and Tri-County Career Center where he studied electricity and electronics. He attended Hocking College where he majored in electronics.
After college he worked at Bobiers in Parkersburg and at the Downlink Connection installing satellite systems. He was a custodian at the Tri-County Career Center for several years. He was a member of the Taylor Ridge Christian Church. Mark spent his life enjoying hunting, fishing, and excelled in smoking and curing deer and beef. He also worked on the family farm until he was too sick to do so.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald L. and Betty L. (Russell) Smith of Taylor Ridge; a brother, Bradly (Carol) Smith of Taylor Ridge and their daughter Jayanna, a junior at Trimble High School; special friend Barbara, who spent many years loving him and being by his side until the end; step-daughter DaNell (David) Harvey and their children, David Jr., and Daisy; and his beloved rabbit dog Rusty.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Evelyn Russell of Greens Run and his paternal grandparents, Dwight and Vernice Smith of Taylor Ridge.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Debbie Koons officiating. Interment will be in the Taylor Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday one hour prior to the service.
Contributions can be made to the Taylor Ridge Christian Church, c/o Debbie Koons, 9776 Monserat Ridge Rd, Millfield, OH 45761. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 11, 2019