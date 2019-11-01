Home

COOLVILLE - Mark E. Van Bibber, 56, of Coolville, passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2019, at the Ohio State University James Medical Center in Columbus.
Born Nov. 28, 1962 in Columbus, he was the son of the late Alfred Dean and Clara Isabella Miller Van Bibber. Van was a carpenter and very good at what he did. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and playing with his dogs that were more like humans than pets to him.
He is survived by his best friend and wife, Janet Van Bibber; two sons, Mark and Kevin; two stepsons, Russ (Jamie) and Dallas.
Van will be sadly missed by lots of friends, family and his dog, Harley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 3, 2019
