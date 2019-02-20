SATSUMA, Fla. - A. Marlene Moore, 86, of Satsuma, Fla., passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. She was a native of Athens, Ohio, and had lived in Putnam County, Fla., for the past nine years, coming from Belpre, Ohio.

She had worked as a dining hall manager at Ohio University in Athens. Marlene was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She also was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating on the Ohio River.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Edward Moore; son, Marvin Moore; and siblings, Gene Jarvis and Atheleen Fought.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Elliott of Satsuma; grandchildren, Beth Asbury of Crescent City, Fla., Chris Elliott of Jacksonville, Fla., Doug Moore (Bridget) and Chad Moore (Amber) both of Athens County; five great-grandchildren, Kendal Asbury, Rylie Asbury, Tyler Moore, Connor Moore and Keira Moore; sister-in-law, Robbie Shields; numerous nieces and nephews and close friends, including Craig, Melinda and Halie Hill of Parkersburg, W.Va.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Marlene's Book of Memories at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, Fla. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 21, 2019