1/
Marsha Stauffer
1943 - 2020
1/
NEW MARSHFIELD - Marsha M. Stauffer, 77, of New Marshfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville. Born May 25, 1943 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Fontell Coey Powell.
Marsha loved flowers, her garden, and she also prided herself for her work at Ohio University where she spent 35 years as a cook. It's while working at Ohio University where she found joy in seeing the students on a daily basis. Marsha held a special spot in her heart for her grandchildren who she cherished every moment spent with them.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 22 years, Mark; three children, Steve Stanley, Danny Stanley, Karla (Larry) Dixon; four grandchildren, Kasey Dixon, Kalum (Amie) Dixon, Kelly (Jason) McDonald, Shayne Stanley; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Patsy Brownell, Ronnie Powell; and a lifelong friend, Vicky Braglin.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandchild, Shad Stanley; three siblings, Gary, Jimmy, and Larry Powell.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Rocky Exline officiating. Burial will follow in New Marshfield Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. Friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 24, 2020
I'll always cherish your memory... You were such an amazing lady, RIP sweet friend
Old Friend
Friend
September 23, 2020
Marshall was a very special lady and holds a special place in my heart. I will miss my BFF.
Prepaid cardholder
September 23, 2020
When Marsha was a member of our family she was truly cherished. She was a wonderful person and will be sadly missed by family and friends. God Bless, Mark and family.
Ann and Bob Stanley
Friend
