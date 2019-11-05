|
|
SHADE - Marshall Brill Ruth, 78, of Shade, died Sunday evening, Nov. 3, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.
Born Nov. 11, 1940 in Athens, he was the son of the late Gordon Brill Ruth and Lois Margaret McClanahan Ruth.
A 1958 graduate of Shade High School, he received his Master of Divinity from Florida Seminary. He was a Missionary with Christian's in Action of San Diego, California and served for 24 years in Daejeon, South Korea with John and Sonja Cheon.
He was able, with his time in Korea, to speak fluent Korean. He was a member of the Shade Community Center, Shade United Methodist Church and attended Clark's Chapel United Methodist Church. He played baseball in high school and had a lifelong love of the game. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Okinawa.
Brill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra "Sandy" L. White Ruth; two sons, Marshall Andrew "Andy" Ruth of the family home and Matthew Brill (Tawny) Park of Charlotte, North Carolina; a granddaughter, Saunna Park; a sister and brother-in-law, Brenda Ruth and Gail Jordan of Athens; a niece, Jessica Pratt-Glasener and husband Jim Glasener; and several first cousins, Jack Ruth, Dea (Roger) Hayes, Diana (Phillip) Shore, Rita (Ronn) Jones, Leann (Brian) Crow, Joan Hawkins, Debbie (Rick) Phelps, Norma Jean Kerr, Jimmy (Dena) Cook, Mel Futrell, Sue Ruth Williams and Jack Sickels. Also, a part of the family are their dearest friends at the Athens Korean Church. The family is appreciative to Foster Bridge for his care at home.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. A private family graveside service will be held at Burson Cemetery, Shade, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 6, 2019