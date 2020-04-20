Home

Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
Martha Adams Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Martha J. Adams, 76, of Nelsonville, formerly of Glouster passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Born April 20, 1943 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late William and Lula McNutt Chesser. She retired from The Sech-Kar Company in Nelsonville. Martha enjoyed karaoke night at Sikorski's Home Plate, watching Trimble sports, gardening, crafts, and cooking for her family.
She is survived by a son, Mike (Olympia) Bickley of Athens; a daughter, Sandi Bickley of Nelsonville; three step-sons, Don Adams of Lancaster, Mike Adams of South Carolina, and Chris Adams of Coolville; nine grandchildren, Dane, Dani, Dayna, Hosea, Sharon, Olivia, Amanda, Brandi, and Christian; two great-grandchildren, Oaklee and Piper; a brother, Larry Chesser of Glouster; her friend, Patty Burgess; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Munchkin.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don Adams; and three brothers, Earl, Bill, and Bob Chesser.
Private services will be held on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2020
