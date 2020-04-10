|
GUYSVILLE - Martha Richardson, 97, of Guysville, passed away Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020.
Born Nov. 27, 1922 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Mary Ellen Baxter Tucker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Robert; two daughters, Martha Ann and Carolyn; a grandson, Michael; six brothers, and six sisters.
Martha was a member of the Laymens Home Missionary Movement. She was a faithful servant to the Lord and let her faith be known every day. She was always telling funny stories of her life growing up with so many siblings. She loved to sing and dance and did so up to her death.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary (Danny) Mansfield, Sally (Jim) Goff; four grandchildren, Rev. James R. (Jennifer) Goff, Kevin (Amanda) Mace, JoAnna (Glen) Duquette, Jennifer (Jerry) Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Katie, Meredith, Hunter, Lane, Emmaline, Liam, Sam, Quinn; three step-grandchildren, Ian, Tyler, Hannah; and a great-great-granddaughter, Kallie.
Private burial due to COVID 19 was held Friday at Clarks Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 11, 2020