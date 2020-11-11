1/
Marvin McFarland
ALBANY - Marvin J. McFarland, 56, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 21, 1964, Hartford, WV, he is the son of Harrie J. McFarland of Glouster, and the late Audrey Hysell McFarland. He worked in construction and was a member of the Albany AmVets #93.
He is survived by his father, Harrie J. McFarland; children, Sherry Toler, and Ryan (Emily) McFarland of Hillsboro, Justion McFarland of Albany, and Nicholas McFarland of Hillsboro; five grandchildren; sisters, Tara May of South Salem, OH and Carla McFarland of London, OH; brother, Christopher McFarland of Glouster, OH.
In addition to his mother he was preceded by his wife, Rhonda Drumm McFarland.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Friday prior to services. Burial will be in Haning Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 virus friends and family are asked to please use facial masks, and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, to help with expenses.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
