|
|
GLOUSTER - Mary Alice Yerian, 96, of Glouster, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 15, 1922 in Morgan County, the daughter of the late Willard Dean and Emma Lenora "Nora" Hogue Mason. She was married to Donald A. Yerian, for 49 years, and he passed away in 1990.
She was a graduate of Homer Union High School in Morgan County. She worked for Trimble Twp. and was a devoted homemaker. Member of the Glouster Southern Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for over 70 years, and for various churches in the area. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening and raising chickens and collecting their eggs.
Mary is survived by her sons, James Yerian of Athens, Ronald (Judith "Judy") Yerian of Lancaster and Kenneth (Dolly) Yerian of Glouster; daughters, Gretchen Yerian of Newcomerstown and Mary Jane Campbell of West Union; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Joan Chapman, Connie Wallace and Mae Milhoan; a son-in-law, Thomas Campbell; and a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Yerian.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 30 Main St., Glouster, with Pastor Phil Westenbarger officiating. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may visit on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and on Friday one hour to the funeral at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 15, 2019