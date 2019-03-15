COOLVILLE - Mary Ann Bickel Gideon, 88, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away March 13, 2019, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Born April 2, 1930, in Parkersburg, W.Va., she was daughter of the late William Henry "Wig" and Theora Estelle Huffman Bickel. Mary Ann was raised on the Bickel Estate near Lubeck. She and her parents had a love for horses, which became a lifelong passion for Mary.

Mary Ann graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1948, and then from Mountain State College. She retired from the Belpre office of Quaker State Oil, where she had worked for many years.

Mary Ann had a very active life. She and her late husband, Ronald Conley, moved to their farm in Coolville in 1968; and their love of horses included raising, riding and showing. She and her daughter continued that tradition, showing horses all across the country, until recently.

Mary Ann was gifted musically and played the piano, organ, accordion and several other instruments. She used her musical talents to play piano for her church, South Side Southern Baptist, during its three weekly services. She had been active with the church since 1995 and enjoyed assisting with flowers for services.

She was active with Eastern Star Chapter 175 of Athens, White Shrine of Jerusalem where she was past WHP, Amaranth where she was past royal matron, Shrine Patrol and Daughters of the Nile. She played organ, and was grand organist for all the above listed organizations until about a year ago.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter, Michelle C. "Mikki" Conley, and her fiancÃ©, Bill Moss; several cousins and extended family members; and special dogs, Boo, Bailey and Marley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her one true love, Ronald Brooks Conley, who passed in 1984; and special cousins, Katharine Kelly and Marilyn Church.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at South Side Southern Baptist Church, with Pastors Don Yeager and Paul Drake officiating. Burial will follow in Parkersburg Memorial Gardens

Visitation will held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.