Mary Ann Johnson of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away July 11, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence in Carbon Hill, Ohio. Mary Ann succumbed to cancer at the age of 76.
Mary Ann was born Sept. 25, 1943 in New Plymouth, Ohio to Jane Earline and William Albert Milsted.
Surviving are her daughter, Delta Johnson of Columbus; sons, Greg Johnson of Carbon Hill, Curt (Carol) Johnson of Columbus; brother, Dave (Mary Ann) Milsted; sisters, Norma Jean Crane (Pete), Susie Blake (Dale), Birdie Chilcote (Tom); grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson, Savannah Robles (Hector), Seth Curtis Johnson, Andrew Clements, David Clements, and Christan Clements.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis M Johnson who passed away on March 4, 2019; brother, William Earl (Bud) Milsted and nephew, Chris Blake.
The family would like to thank the Ohio Health Hospice Team for wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE www.brownfuneralservice.net
