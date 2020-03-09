|
THE PLAINS - Mary Virginia Harvey Burchfield, 76, of The Plains, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital in Athens.
She was born Dec. 4, 1943 in Athens, daughter of the late Henry William Harvey, Faye McDonald Harvey Slater and Jack B. Slater. Mary was the widow of the late John W. Burchfield.
She worked for numerous genealogical societies in surrounding counties and was a lifetime member of the Nelsonville VFW Post #3467 Ladies Auxiliary. Mary formerly worked at Slater Building Supply Inc. and was actively involved in the planning committee for her high school class of 1961, as well as many others. Her most cherished times were spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her son, Tony (Terri Savely) Burchfield of Nelsonville; daughters, Leah Navarro of The Plains and Molly (Randy) Woolum of The Plains; grandchildren, Chelsey (Jason) King, Eli (Jessica) Burchfield, Ethan (Samantha) Burchfield, Joshua Frost, Sarah (Greg Dodson) Woolum, Corey Woolum, Jessica (Kris) Kerr and Hannah (Chris) Rice; fifteen great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Max (Carolyn) Burchfield of Florida and a special friend, who was more like a son, Justin Vanover.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Abby O'Neal; special friend, Hubert Dalton; and grand-dog, Lila.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Paul Reed officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2020