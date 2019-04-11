NELSONVILLE - Mary E. Dewhurst, 88, of Nelsonville, passed away April 11, 2019 at her home.

Mary was born Aug. 5, 1930 in Orbiston, Ohio to John B. Maurer and Gladys E. (Sheskey) Maurer. She was a loving mother and grandmother; a 1948 grad of Nelsonville High School; 1973 graduate of Ohio University; member of St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church; past president of the Catholic Women's Club; Twig 6; Hospital Guild; served on the Queen' Committee of the Parade of the Hills as chairman; was a retired teacher; and served on the Nelsonville Scholarship Committee.

Surviving are her son, Greg Dewhurst of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, and Jordan Dewhurst all of Columbus; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Maurer of Nelsonville; Jim (Helen) Maurer of Dublin, and Phyllis Maurer of Nelsonville; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Maurer; and sister-in-law, Sis Maurer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the St. Mary's of the Hills Catholic Church, Buchtel, with Rev. Msgr. Don Horak officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the NHS Alumini Scholarship Fund P.O. Box 472 Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 12, 2019