PHOENIX, Ariz. - Mary Ellen Rohr, age 95, of Phoenix, passed away March 21, 2019.

She is survived by her three children, Jim Rohr (Charlene) of Pinehurst, N.C., Sue Wickerham of Phoenix, and Julie Staehling (Arthur) of Nashville, Tenn.; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy Eberhart; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Lyda Studer; her husbands, William Rohr and Robert Dudley; and her sister, Janice Myers.

Mary Ellen was born Dec. 5, 1923, in Massillon, Ohio. Upon graduation from Washington High School, Mary Ellen became secretary for football great Paul E. Brown. It was there she met and married William Rohr in 1944. During her husband's career in athletics, they lived in Athens from 1963-1978, where he served as Ohio University athletic director. Upon retirement, they returned to Oxford, Ohio, where she resided until 2013.

Following her wishes, burial will be private. Donations in her name may be sent to the Bill Rohr Memorial Athletic Fund at Miami University.