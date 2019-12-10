Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church,
2 South College Street
downtown Athens, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
2 South College Street
downtown Athens, OH
Mary Flournoy Obituary
ATHENS - Mary Anne Boone Flournoy passed away on Oct. 23 in Athens.
Mary Anne's family would be delighted to invite anyone who knew her to visit with them on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the First United Methodist Church, 2 South College Street in downtown Athens, from 2-3 p.m. followed by a memorial celebration of her life from 3-4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Anne would challenge you all to honor her legacy with a donation to the Sugar Bush Foundation https://www.ohio.edu/advancement/sugar-bush. Through the giving link, select "Friends of the Sugar Bush Foundation" from the dropdown menu. Checks can be made payable to The Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701, with "Friends of the Sugar Bush Foundation" on the memo line. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 11, 2019
