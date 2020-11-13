ATHENS - Mary Jane Black, 86, of Athens, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home. She was born Jan. 7, 1934.
Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Vernon and Winnifred Hart. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, William Hart of Michigan.
Mary Jane graduated from Flint Central High School and got her Bachelor of Education degree from Alma College. After college, Mary Jane married the love of her life, Ron Black. They lived in Flint, Michigan and she taught Home Economics until she had the first of their five children.
Mary Jane was such a great mom, always involved in each of her children's lives and their many activities. She is remembered by all who she touched by her smile, her welcoming nature, and her hospitality. Whether it was all of the kids in the neighborhood or the members of each group, all were regularly and warmly welcomed into her home.
Upon moving to Athens, Mary Jane taught at Tri County Joint Vocational School. She then worked through the Ohio Extension Office, teaching early childhood development and infant nutrition in a five county area.
Mary Jane was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon, member of the Women's Guild, and involved in Women's Circle. As an active member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter DD, Ohio, she loved her time serving with her sisters. Mary Jane volunteered with The O'Bleness Memorial Hospital Guild and the Athens food pantry. She was involved in the O.U. Emeriti Association, Senior Club, the Sew "n" Sew Quilt Guild, the Dairy Barn Arts Center, many bridge clubs and Athens Reading Club. Mary Jane loved her summers in Bay View, Michigan where she enjoyed walking with her friends, going to lectures, concerts, playing croquet and walking her dog, Sugar.
Mary Jane is survived by her five children, Julie (Brooks) McGee, Brian (Paula) Black, Lori (Anthony) Coppola, Peter Black, and Jennifer (Roger) Stewart; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of Mary Jane's life on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Athens, Ohio. This service will also be live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/athensfpc/featured
.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens First Presbyterian Church; or Bay View Association, Petoskey, MI 49770. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
.