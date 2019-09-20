Home

NELSONVILLE - Mary Jane McCollister, 71, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 26, 1948 in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late James Wilson "Jim" and Forrest Rose Glass Jolley. She was married to Donald Floyd McCollister, for 46 years, and he passed away in 2013.
She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School, and was retired from Sechkar Company as a Direct Support Professional; and she also worked at Goodyear in Logan. Member of Nelsonville Nazarene Church.
Mary is survived by loving daughter, Christy (Anthony) Johnson of Nelsonville; grandchildren, D.J. (Lisa) McCollister of Glouster and Michael Johnson of Nelsonville; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Kenley and Evan; sisters, Betty Jo (Charles) McCollister of Wilkesville and Carol Anne (Roy) Sheets of Nelsonville; nieces and nephews, Mark (Jessie) McCollister, Craig (Cassie) McCollister, Jeromey (Kerry) Sheets and Samantha Sheets.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jimmy" Jolley.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at noon at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Rev. Ed True officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 22, 2019
