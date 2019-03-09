Home

Mary LaSelva Kruzel Obituary
ALBANY - Mary LaSelva Kruzel, 88, of Albany, passed away Feb. 8, 2019, at Close To Home.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Kruzel, and loving mother of Gina Kruzel of Pomeroy and the late Alice Kruzel, dearest grandmother of Logan Day Kruzel of Athens.
She was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Cleveland, the daughter of the late Vitantonio and Lena LaSelva. She was a sister of Roger LaSelva and the late Vincent LaSelva and Norma Sliman, a dear aunt and friend of many.
Mary was proprietress of Ambergram Boutique for over 30 years and was also a traditional Reiki Master.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. at Wisteria Event Site, 39825 Route 684, Pomeroy.
Ceremony at 3 p.m.; outdoor venue, dress appropriately for gathering of friends under a covered pavilion and an outdoor ceremony.
Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 10, 2019
