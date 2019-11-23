|
|
ALBANY - Mary Lou Rigg, 83, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born April 13, 1983 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Leola F. Stover Guthrie. She was a homemaker and restaurant worker.
Mary Lou is survived by a sister-in-law, Ramona; a daughter-in-law, Brenda; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her first husband, George Ragan; second husband, James R. Rigg; a son, George S. "Stan" Ragan; and brothers, Ralph Jr. and Otis Guthrie.
She requested cremation and no services will be observed.
Arrangements were made by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 24, 2019