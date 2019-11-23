Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou Rigg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou Rigg Obituary
ALBANY - Mary Lou Rigg, 83, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her residence.
Born April 13, 1983 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Leola F. Stover Guthrie. She was a homemaker and restaurant worker.
Mary Lou is survived by a sister-in-law, Ramona; a daughter-in-law, Brenda; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her first husband, George Ragan; second husband, James R. Rigg; a son, George S. "Stan" Ragan; and brothers, Ralph Jr. and Otis Guthrie.
She requested cremation and no services will be observed.
Arrangements were made by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -