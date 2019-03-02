|
ALBANY - Mary M. Schultz, 79, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Born Feb. 1, 1940, in Norfolk, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Alva Adam and Lucy Clara McCarthy O'Brien. She was a retired bookkeeper; she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary #3602 V.F.W of Stanton, Nebraska, Golden Girls Cheerleading Club of Charlotte, North Carolina, and St. Lukes Catholic Church of Minthill, North Carolina.
Mary is survived by daughters Tami (Garry) Raynor of Athens, Cindy (Bryan Smith) Carlson of Albany, Jayne (Matt) Miller of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren, Brittany and Shelby Carlson, Jim and Michael Miller, Rich and Kevin Carlson, Nikki Raynor, and Lindsey Cohenour; sisters, Betty Wolff and Maureen Giesler, and sister-in-law, Ruthann Denney, all of Nebraska.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Schultz; a sister, Rita Van Dieken, a brother, Joe O'Brien; a son-in-law, Richard L. Carlson; brothers-in-law, Ted Van Dieken, Gary Wolff and Jim Giesler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Local arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019