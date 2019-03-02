Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Schultz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Schultz Obituary
ALBANY - Mary M. Schultz, 79, Albany, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at her residence.
Born Feb. 1, 1940, in Norfolk, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Alva Adam and Lucy Clara McCarthy O'Brien. She was a retired bookkeeper; she was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary #3602 V.F.W of Stanton, Nebraska, Golden Girls Cheerleading Club of Charlotte, North Carolina, and St. Lukes Catholic Church of Minthill, North Carolina.
Mary is survived by daughters Tami (Garry) Raynor of Athens, Cindy (Bryan Smith) Carlson of Albany, Jayne (Matt) Miller of Cape Coral, Florida; eight grandchildren, Brittany and Shelby Carlson, Jim and Michael Miller, Rich and Kevin Carlson, Nikki Raynor, and Lindsey Cohenour; sisters, Betty Wolff and Maureen Giesler, and sister-in-law, Ruthann Denney, all of Nebraska.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Schultz; a sister, Rita Van Dieken, a brother, Joe O'Brien; a son-in-law, Richard L. Carlson; brothers-in-law, Ted Van Dieken, Gary Wolff and Jim Giesler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nebraska. Local arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now