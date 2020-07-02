NELSONVILLE - Mary Helen McClain, 86, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 31, 1934 in Nelsonville, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter E. and Ollie B. Lowry Wolfe. She was married for 65 years to the late Edgar Forde "Pete" McClain who passed away in 2018.
She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, where she was the former treasurer; and was a 4-H Advisor for many years. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Mary is survived by nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Richard Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberly Rd., Nelsonville, with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Wednesday July 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Mary McClain may be made to; Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701 or Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberly Rd., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
.