1/
Mary McClain
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSONVILLE - Mary Helen McClain, 86, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday June 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 31, 1934 in Nelsonville, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter E. and Ollie B. Lowry Wolfe. She was married for 65 years to the late Edgar Forde "Pete" McClain who passed away in 2018.
She was a long-time member of Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, where she was the former treasurer; and was a 4-H Advisor for many years. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Mary is survived by nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Charles and Richard Wolfe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberly Rd., Nelsonville, with Pastor Larry Swart officiating. Interment will be in Connett Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Wednesday July 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Mary McClain may be made to; Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701 or Oak Grove Wesleyan Church, 13771 Kimberly Rd., Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Oak Grove Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Oak Grove Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 1, 2020
Mary Helen was such a sweet lady. Her and Helen Wolf was my 4-H leader for many years. We had such fun and lots of laughter in our group. Love and Prayers to the family.
Cindy Adams-Neel
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
Thoughts are with you all. Such a sweet lad
Mike and Marlene Hook
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Mary Helen and Pete was such great people and friends to my mom (Ruth Ann). RIP Mary Helen. Prayers for all. Roger and Karen Bail
Karen Bail
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved