ATHENS - It is with profound sadness the family of Mary Bell McCune announces her passing on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Laurels in Blanchester, Ohio.

Mary was born 94 years ago on Oct. 18, 1925 to Earl and Emma Daniel in Morgan County Ohio. She was the eldest of five children who believed always in "family first." Never was an opportunity missed to gather the "relatives" to celebrate any noteworthy occasion. In Mary's mind, no accomplishments were too small to be recognized or acknowledged.

Her lifetime of nursing was her passion. She was employed in many medical positions that spanned from Athens State Hospital, Knox County Community Hospital, Mt. Vernon, to then retiring after several more years of service from Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster.

Mary enjoyed traveling coast to coast with her husband Dale in their RV, not missing any opportunity to visit, camp and fish along the way.

Domestically, she was considered a wonderful cook as she enjoyed making delicious meals "from scratch," an accomplished artist in ceramics, and loved crocheting from afghans to Barbie Doll clothes.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Charlie Edward Dorman; a great-grandson, Jonathan Kale Dorman; husband, Dale; and three of her four siblings, Walter Daniel, Clarence (Pork) Daniel and Maydell Mullen.

Surviving Mary is her sister Wanda Meeks of Indianapolis; a son, Harry and wife Dianne of Athens; a daughter Shirley and husband Chuck Dorman of Wilmington, Ohio; and a son, Dwayne McCune of Jamestown, California.

Grandchildren are Elizabeth and husband Ron Sloan of Coral Springs, Florida; Mark and wife Michele McCune of Harrisonville, Missouri; Kate McCune of La Habra, California; Tim and his wife Kathy Dorman of West Chester, Ohio; and Rob Dorman of Wilmington, Ohio.

Great grandchildren are Joshua Adam, Rachael Sloan, Kaitlin, Isabelle McCune in addition to Colin, Samantha and Reese Dorman.

A celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary