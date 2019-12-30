Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McManis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary McManis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary McManis Obituary
LOGAN - Mary A. McManis, 96, of Creola gained her angel wings on Dec. 29, 2019. She was born Sept. 28, 1923 to the late Nellie (Arick) and Walter Snider.
Mary was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Some even joke that she was the unofficial mayor of Creola. She enjoyed spending time with family, dancing and playing the harmonica, and telling stories.
Mary leaves behind six of her eight children, Thomas Sr. (Pam), Margaret, Charles Noel (Katha), Robert, Faye, and Angie (Dwain); 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Florabelle (Toots).
She was welcomed at Heaven's Gates by her parents; husband Charles; daughters, Mary Alice and Marilyn; sons-in-law, Wayne, Larry, and Carl; daughters-in-law, Debbie and Diane; granddaughters, Kim and Barb; grandsons, Danny and Charles Noel Jr.; great-grandson John; siblings, Paul, Helen, Martha, Kenny, and Charles; and special friends, Mae, Dorothy, Sherry, and Julie.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio with Rev. Thomas McManis Jr. officiating. Internment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio following the funeral.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to time of service on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -