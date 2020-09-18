ATHENS - A memorial graveside service for Mary Mingus Pedigo will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at West Union St. Cemetery, Athens. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are asked to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Mary passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at the age of 89 at Kimes Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Kimes, 65 Kimes Lane, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
