Mary Pedigo

ATHENS - Mary Mingus Pedigo, 89, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Kimes Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Roger G. Pedigo, in 2011. She is survived by her son, Robert W. (Vicky) Mingus of Amarillo, TX; her daughter, Rebecca Galvin of Athens; a step-daughter, Cathy Samiripa of Choctaw, OK; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Pedigo of Lancaster, OH; and former husband and father of her children, Robert J. Mingus of Athens.
Mary was born on Oct. 25, 1930 in McLean, TX to Charles and Verde (Hickman) Selby. She was the fifth of 10 children. During the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s the family moved east and settled in southeastern Ohio.
Mary was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles H. Selby, Austin Corbett (AC) Selby and Donald Selby; two sisters, Marcella Selby and Lorraine Ramsey; a step-son, Grant Pedigo and a sister-in-law, Linda Finsterwald.
She is survived by her brother, Bob Selby of Orlando, FL; three sisters, Doris Watson of McMinnville, OR, Joy Shaw of Wheaton, lL, and Rilla Cain of Lancaster, OH; a sister-in-law, Mary Tintle of Locust Grove, GA as well as 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In 1950, at the age of 20, Mary began her jewelry career at Chapman's Jewelers and later at Cornwell Jewelers. She retired from Cornwell's on her 80th birthday in 2010, celebrating 60 years of working on Court Street in Athens. Those years were the happiest of her life. Mary loved her customers and counted every one of them as a friend. She always said that her job was so much fun that she looked forward to going to work every day.
Burial will be at the West Union Street Cemetery, alongside her husband Roger. Due to coronavirus, services will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Carlin House Assisted Living in Logan for their thoughtful care of Mary during her short stay and thanks to Kimes staff for their care of Mary in her final months. Also, special thanks to Hospice of Kimes for their support of Mary and her family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Kimes, 65 Kimes Lane, Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com
