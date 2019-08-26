Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Giffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary V. Giffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary V. Giffin Obituary
ALBANY - Mary V. Giffin, 93, of Albany, passed away at her residence, surrounded by family, on Aug. 24, 2019.
Born Dec. 10, 1925 in Pomeroy, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Florence McGrath. Mary was retired from Atlantic foundry in Akron.
Mary is survived by her brother, Samuel (Mary) McGrath; her sister, Betty Pyle; special nieces, Waliah, Christine, Jeanette, Suzette, Justine, Sarah and Mary; and nephews Aaron, Brian, Jacob and Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Caster Giffin, and brothers, Tommy, Eddie, and Robert McGrath.
According to her wishes there will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Alexander Cemetery, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now