ALBANY - Mary V. Giffin, 93, of Albany, passed away at her residence, surrounded by family, on Aug. 24, 2019.
Born Dec. 10, 1925 in Pomeroy, she was the daughter of the late Emory and Florence McGrath. Mary was retired from Atlantic foundry in Akron.
Mary is survived by her brother, Samuel (Mary) McGrath; her sister, Betty Pyle; special nieces, Waliah, Christine, Jeanette, Suzette, Justine, Sarah and Mary; and nephews Aaron, Brian, Jacob and Logan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Caster Giffin, and brothers, Tommy, Eddie, and Robert McGrath.
According to her wishes there will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Alexander Cemetery, with Pastor Roger Hayes officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 27, 2019