COSHOCTON - MaryAnn Hunley, 84, of Coshocton, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She was born in Athens County on Nov. 29, 1934 to the late Levi and Mary (Rosser) Matheny.

After graduating from Nelsonville High School, she married Wayne Hunley, who passed away in 2010.

MaryAnn was a member of and very involved with Burt Ave. Wesleyan Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be truly missed by all of them.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Cairati, Kevin Hunley, Craig (Tammy) Hunley and Doug Hunley, all of Coshocton; six grandchildren, Cathy (Steve) Philabaum, Michelle Carnes, Josh (Cassie) Hunley, Jeremy (Jessica) Hunley, Jessica Hunley and Cassie Hunley; 13 great-grandchilden; 5 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Arthur (Lisa) Matheny of Virginia, Donald (Susie) Matheny of Tennessee, and Michael Matheny of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with her parents and husband, MaryAnn is preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin Matheny.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Rod Uhling officiating. Burial will take place at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in MaryAnn's name to Burt Ave. Wesleyan Church. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary