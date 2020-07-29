NELSONVILLE - Matthew D. Maccombs, 57, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home with his beloved wife and parents.

Matthew was born Aug. 8, 1962 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Melvin and Jeraldine Maccombs. He loved biking, swimming, and traveling. He was also a member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and Nelsonville Senior Center. He was a veteran of the Air Force from 1987 till 1994.

Surviving are his loving wife, Patricia Maccombs; parents; son, Danny Dailey; granddaughter, Demi (Blake) Tornes; best friend, John Smith; and beloved dog, Rusty.

Matthew was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Maccombs.

Matthew had chosen to be cremated and buried at Greenlawn cemetery in Nelsonville, Ohio. Arrangements were held by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Matthew kindly asked that donations be made to the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, in Nelsonville, Ohio.







