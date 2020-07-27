1/
Maurina Thompson
STEWART - Maurina A. Thompson Judson, 52, of Stewart, formerly of Chesterhill, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the O'Blenness Hospital in Athens. She was born on May 26, 1968 in Chesterhill to David Thompson and Verna "Bell" Lucas Teesle. She attended the Bethel Wesleyan Church in Plantsville.
She is survived by her mother, Verna "Bell" Teesle of Chesterhill; husband, Bobby Judson of the home; two sons, Terry Chandler of Chesterhill and Austin Judson of Stewart; a daughter, Hayle Judson of Stewart; a sister, Althea Thompson of McConnelsville; four grandchildren, and 15 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father. A graveside service will be held on Weds, July 29, 2020 at noon at the Mt. Hermon Cemetery near Amesville. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Matheny Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
