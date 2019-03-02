Home

Maxine Wagner
Maxine Wagner Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Mary "Maxine" Wagner, 96, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born May 4, 1922, the daughter of the late Edward Clay and Hattie Mae Barrell McDonald. She was the widow of the late Bernard P. "Pig" Wagner. They were married for 70 years, and he passed away in 2012.
She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed. Her family will carry on her tradition of looking to the sky for those treasured blue holes in search of glorious sunny days.
Maxine is survived by a son, Tim (Joanie) Wagner of Nelsonville; daughters, Libby (Tim) Watkins of Nelsonville and Laurie (Paul) Reed of Middleport; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Barb) McDonald of Nelsonville; brother-in-law, Jack (Shirley) Wagner of Rapid City, South Dakota; sister, Sarah Conner of Nelsonville; many nieces and nephews, including Mary Burchfield.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Russ McDonald; sisters, Faye Slater and Ruth Robey.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, 17645 Bank St., Buchtel. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Maxine Wagner may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at .
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 3, 2019
