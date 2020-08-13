1/1
Meisha Dickerson
1993 - 2020
SHADE - On, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, Meisha Rae Dickerson of Shade, loving mother and daughter, lost her fight to glioblastoma at the young age of 27.
Meisha was born on Thursday, Aug. 5, 1993 in Tacoma, Washington on Fort Lewis to Michele and Michael. She was the mother of Zoey Mae, whom she loved beyond measure. She attended Meigs Local and Alexander Local School Districts, receiving her diploma in 2011.
Meisha had a love of sports, which began at the very young age of 18 months starting with gymnastics. She also played t-ball, softball, soccer, and was a cheerleader. But her true love was competition cheer where she got to show off her gymnastics skills. Meisha also enjoyed the beach, swimming, tanning, traveling, four-wheeling, her many pets, and just hanging out with friends and family.
Meisha is survived by her daughter, Zoey Mae Burkhamer; mother, Michele (Thomas Forehand) Powell; father, Michael (Angie) Dickerson; a sister, Madalyn (Gage) Grandstaff; two brothers, Tyler and Justin Deiwert; grandparents, Chuck and Anita Powell, Michael and Leona Dickerson and Jerry (Bubba) Phelps; two nephews, Kaycen and Jaxon Grandstaff, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Janet Mae Powell and her mother, Effie Lucille "Lucy" Carder Shockey and her other great-grandmother, Lena Mae Saylor Powell.â€‹
A private funeral service is being held for the immediate family. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
August 13, 2020
There are no words to comfort you, but know Meisha is in the best place now with her heavenly father. Take comfort knowing she is suffering no more in a glorious body and one day you will be with her by the promise Jesus made to all of us. Time will only lessen the pain, but your faith will keep you strong knowing one day you will be together again. God bless you and your family. You are in my prayers.
Rose Longwell
Friend
August 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for the whole family God be with you in your time of sorrow .
connie gueldner
Family
August 13, 2020
Rest in peace my beautiful friend. I will be praying for your family. You were a amazing friend and a loving girl! Fly high angel.
Alexis Hill
Friend
August 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Shaula Laudermilt
Friend
August 13, 2020
I send love and prayers to the family. It is always tough to lose a loved one, but even harder to lose a child so young. My sincerest condolences and prayers for you.
Derek Reynolds
Friend
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bri Magallanes
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss she will be missed by all who meet her prayers to the whole family
Sherry Herdman
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Uncle Mike, Little Mike, Aunt Leona, and family Huggss and She was such a beautiful lady. May she rest in peace.
Erica Smith
August 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.

Jane H. And Jim Koska
Jane Hopfinger
Friend
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Adele Sanborn-Hijazin
Friend
August 12, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family. Many great memories were made while traveling with our girls for cheer competitions. I wish there was something I could say to ease your pain, but knowing that it isn't possible, I will say extra prayers and hold you close in thought.
Tonya Balser
Friend
August 12, 2020
We love you.
Ted and Shellie
Friend
August 12, 2020
Michelle and family i am so sorry about the loss of your wonderful daughter word can not Express how very sorry i am you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Stephanie Jenkinson (Carsey)
Family
August 12, 2020
Michele and family,
My heart breaks for you. I’m sending comforting vibes your way along with big hugs. I am so sorry for your loss. Much love to you.
Jenny Metts
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sorry very sorry for the loss of your beautiful daughter. Hugs and prayers
Brenda Mace
Friend
August 12, 2020
Mike & Angie your whole family are in our thoughts and prayers. We love ya.
Pam, Shayne and Virgil
Pamela Davis
Friend
August 12, 2020
So sorry Michele may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christina Vannest
Friend
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful soul gone too soon. We will love you and miss you always.

-Uncle T.T , Deanna and kids.
Travis Shockey
Family
August 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss
Thoughts and prayers for all of you
Sheila Smith
August 12, 2020
So sorry for y'all loss. My love thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was always so beautiful and full of life. Our love always Candy (Shockey) and Ethan Hunter
Candice Hunter
Family
August 12, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss . Love ya sending prayers .
Julie Larson (Castle)
Friend
August 12, 2020
I’m so sorry for your lost I remember when she was born prayers for you and the family.
Jan Castle
Friend
August 12, 2020
Michelle & family;
Thinking of you all and sending strength your way ....
Lori & Denton Guthrie
Lori Guthrie
Friend
August 12, 2020
A very beautiful soul gone too soon! Love, hugs and prayers ❤
Angie Kelley
Friend
