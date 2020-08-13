There are no words to comfort you, but know Meisha is in the best place now with her heavenly father. Take comfort knowing she is suffering no more in a glorious body and one day you will be with her by the promise Jesus made to all of us. Time will only lessen the pain, but your faith will keep you strong knowing one day you will be together again. God bless you and your family. You are in my prayers.

Rose Longwell

Friend