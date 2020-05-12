Melissa Barnhart
1969 - 2020
COOLVILLE - Melissa Marie Barnhart, 50, of Coolville, OH, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Oct. 4, 1969 in Athens, OH, daughter of the late Ronald Eugene and Ruth Ann Baker Golden. Melissa was a 1988 graduate of Federal Hocking High School. She loved her grandchildren and helping with the local food pantry. She is survived by her husband Mike Barnhart; son, Brandon and Danielle Barnhart; daughter, Kayla Barnhart; four grandchildren, Kennly, Kyley, Ethan and Brystole; sister, Lisa Freeman; brother, Scott Golden; three aunts and uncles and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
