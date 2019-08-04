|
|
McARTHUR - Melissa "Missy" D. Dodrill, 47, of McArthur, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 28, 1972 in Delaware, Ohio, daughter of Clint and Judy Miller Roberts of Londonderry. Missy was married to Lin Dodrill, who survives.
She was formerly employed by Nourse in Chillicothe, was the treasurer for the McArthur Fire Department Association, and was a 1990 graduate of Vinton County High School. Missy was a former cheerleading advisor and had several friends she adored, including her donkeys, goats and her beloved dog, Axl.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her children, Cody (Tiffany) Ross of Wellston, Hannah (Schyler) Ross of McArthur, Jacob Ross of McArthur, Kala (Max) Dodrill of McArthur and Tyler (Frankie) Dodrill of McArthur; grandchildren, Ashton, Sophia, Blake, Maclin and Titan; a brother, Darius (Megan) Roberts; a sister, Julie Robison; a special friend, Michelle Bucy of Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Elder Chuck Fri officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Melissa Dodrill to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, P.O. Box 302, McArthur, OH 45651.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019