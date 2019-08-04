Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
For more information about
Melissa Dodrill
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Dodrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa "Missy" Dodrill


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa "Missy" Dodrill Obituary
McARTHUR - Melissa "Missy" D. Dodrill, 47, of McArthur, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 28, 1972 in Delaware, Ohio, daughter of Clint and Judy Miller Roberts of Londonderry. Missy was married to Lin Dodrill, who survives.
She was formerly employed by Nourse in Chillicothe, was the treasurer for the McArthur Fire Department Association, and was a 1990 graduate of Vinton County High School. Missy was a former cheerleading advisor and had several friends she adored, including her donkeys, goats and her beloved dog, Axl.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by her children, Cody (Tiffany) Ross of Wellston, Hannah (Schyler) Ross of McArthur, Jacob Ross of McArthur, Kala (Max) Dodrill of McArthur and Tyler (Frankie) Dodrill of McArthur; grandchildren, Ashton, Sophia, Blake, Maclin and Titan; a brother, Darius (Megan) Roberts; a sister, Julie Robison; a special friend, Michelle Bucy of Circleville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Elder Chuck Fri officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Melissa Dodrill to Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, P.O. Box 302, McArthur, OH 45651.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home - McArthur
Download Now