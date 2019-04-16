|
NELSONVILLE - Michael Eugene Allen Dungee, 40, of Nelsonville, passed away April 15, 2019 at his residence in Nelsonville.
Michael was born Jan. 31, 1979 in Akron, Ohio to Michael Allen McMahon and Vicki Lynn Berry McMahon.
Surviving are his wife, Natalie Dungee; daughter, Kaylie; son, Jacob; sister, Vicki McMillen; half-sister, Kristen Leary; and half-brother, Jason McMahon.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019