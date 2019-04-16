Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dungee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dungee


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Dungee Obituary
NELSONVILLE - Michael Eugene Allen Dungee, 40, of Nelsonville, passed away April 15, 2019 at his residence in Nelsonville.
Michael was born Jan. 31, 1979 in Akron, Ohio to Michael Allen McMahon and Vicki Lynn Berry McMahon.
Surviving are his wife, Natalie Dungee; daughter, Kaylie; son, Jacob; sister, Vicki McMillen; half-sister, Kristen Leary; and half-brother, Jason McMahon.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Warren-Brown Funeral Home Nelsonville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warren-Brown Funeral Home
Download Now