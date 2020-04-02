Home

Michael Hanek

Michael Hanek Obituary
NEW ALBANY - Michael Hanek, 91, died peacefully in New Albany, OH in March 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's Disease. He worked for Counseling and Psychological Services at Ohio University in Athens. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois; daughter, Suzy (Robert); son, Greg; and three grandsons, Alex, Jay, and Jake. He was predeceased by all eleven of his siblings and his parents. If you wish to remember him, please plant a tree, give to a Hospice of your choice, or contribute to a local farmer's market.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 3, 2020
