MILLFIELD - Michael Lee Dunlevy Sr., 58, of Millfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 27, 1960 in Nelsonville and later raised his family in Brunswick, Ohio. He formerly worked for the city of Medina and was the former owner and operator of the MLD and Sons Construction. Michael was a strong and hardworking man.

He was the loving husband of Kimberlie Ayers Dunlevy of 34 years; a beloved father to Michael Lee (Shylah) Dunlevy Jr., Joshua (Tiffany) Dunlevy, Andrew Dunlevy and Amanda Dunlevy; a proud and amazing grandfather to Justice, Cash, Kameron, Michael III, Joshua Jr., Monte, Beau and Rayne; a loved son and best friend to Mac Dunlevy; a beloved brother to Mac Kevin Dunlevy, Michele (Orville) Cottrill, and Melinda Dunlevy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lee Kollar Dunlevy.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Waite and Sons Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, and on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, 6555 S. State Route 78, Glouster. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, with John Wright officiating.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.