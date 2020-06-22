Nonie and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was a great guy. I will ask God to wrap his loving arms around you at this difficult time.
CORNING - Michael J. Pompey Jr., 93, of Corning passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Zanesville.
Mike was born Aug. 23, 1926 in Corning, a son of the late Michael J. and Anna (Standlish) Pompey.
Mike retired from the Peabody Coal Mining Company, having been a member of the United Mine Workers Association. He was also employed by Watt Pottery and Haull Pottery in Crooksville. Mike was a former Monroe Township trustee and attended St. Bernard Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nonie (Eickel) Pompey; two daughters, LeeAnna (Charlie) Doughty and Mary Lou Wycinski; daughter-in-law, Beth Pompey; two brothers, Francis (Rita) Pompey and Vince Pompey; grandchildren, Rebecca Doughty, Cheryl Dutiel, Jason Pompey, Doyd (Tanya) Wycinski, Melanie (Mark) Heim, and Jeannie (Ginger) Wycinski; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mitch Pompey; brothers, Leo and William Pompey; sisters, Mary Martha Pompey-House, Patricia Satiroff, Margaret Pompey-House; and son-in-law, Donovan Jay Wycinski.
According to Mike's wishes, cremation will occur without a memorial service. Instead the family will gather at a later time for a private memorial under the apple tree.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.