Michael Pompey Jr.
CORNING - Michael J. Pompey Jr., 93, of Corning passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Zanesville.
Mike was born Aug. 23, 1926 in Corning, a son of the late Michael J. and Anna (Standlish) Pompey.
Mike retired from the Peabody Coal Mining Company, having been a member of the United Mine Workers Association. He was also employed by Watt Pottery and Haull Pottery in Crooksville. Mike was a former Monroe Township trustee and attended St. Bernard Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nonie (Eickel) Pompey; two daughters, LeeAnna (Charlie) Doughty and Mary Lou Wycinski; daughter-in-law, Beth Pompey; two brothers, Francis (Rita) Pompey and Vince Pompey; grandchildren, Rebecca Doughty, Cheryl Dutiel, Jason Pompey, Doyd (Tanya) Wycinski, Melanie (Mark) Heim, and Jeannie (Ginger) Wycinski; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mitch Pompey; brothers, Leo and William Pompey; sisters, Mary Martha Pompey-House, Patricia Satiroff, Margaret Pompey-House; and son-in-law, Donovan Jay Wycinski.
According to Mike's wishes, cremation will occur without a memorial service. Instead the family will gather at a later time for a private memorial under the apple tree.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home
118 West Walnut Street
Shawnee, OH 43782
(740) 394-2626
June 22, 2020
Nonie and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was a great guy. I will ask God to wrap his loving arms around you at this difficult time.
Luann Cooperrider
Friend
